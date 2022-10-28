Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) closed the day trading at $23.78 up 0.08% from the previous closing price of $23.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1016606 shares were traded. ASB stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.71.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 21, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $26 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 25 when Utz John A. sold 12,659 shares for $23.48 per share. The transaction valued at 297,170 led to the insider holds 73,022 shares of the business.

KAMERICK EILEEN A sold 4,000 shares of ASB for $81,407 on Sep 02. The Director now owns 48,326 shares after completing the transaction at $20.35 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, WILLIAMS JOHN B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $19.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,852 and bolstered with 8,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Associated’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASB has reached a high of $25.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.44.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASB traded about 1.34M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASB traded about 1.65M shares per day. A total of 149.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.51M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ASB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.21M with a Short Ratio of 3.88, compared to 6.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.81% and a Short% of Float of 6.38%.

Dividends & Splits

ASB’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.72 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.36. The current Payout Ratio is 38.30% for ASB, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 12, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and $2.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.2. EPS for the following year is $2.32, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.6 and $2.11.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $315.57M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $326.41M to a low estimate of $307.5M. As of the current estimate, Associated Banc-Corp’s year-ago sales were $263.2M, an estimated increase of 19.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $325.6M, an increase of 21.40% over than the figure of $19.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $331.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $315.7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.06B, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.39B and the low estimate is $1.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.