Considering Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) closed at $151.93 in the last session, up 14.20% from day before closing price of $133.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+18.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1331366 shares were traded. ARCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $153.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $134.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARCH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $225 from $160 previously.

On September 29, 2021, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $62 to $110.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 when Klein Rosemary L sold 30 shares for $136.00 per share. The transaction valued at 4,080 led to the insider holds 6,449 shares of the business.

Giljum Matthew C. sold 253 shares of ARCH for $34,408 on Oct 13. The Sr. VP and CFO now owns 11,069 shares after completing the transaction at $136.00 per share. On Oct 13, another insider, Ziegler John A., who serves as the Sr. VP & Chief Admin Officer of the company, sold 190 shares for $136.00 each. As a result, the insider received 25,840 and left with 15,086 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARCH has reached a high of $172.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 138.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 140.23.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARCH traded on average about 655.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 517k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 18.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.18M. Shares short for ARCH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 5.51, compared to 3.18M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.01% and a Short% of Float of 21.52%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ARCH is 1.00, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.77%. The current Payout Ratio is 1.20% for ARCH, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 03, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $20.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $21.86 and a low estimate of $18.44, while EPS last year was $1.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $15.79, with high estimates of $22.26 and low estimates of $12.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $76.03 and $57.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $65.68. EPS for the following year is $32.59, with 6 analysts recommending between $42.07 and $27.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, up 75.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.4B and the low estimate is $2.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -24.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.