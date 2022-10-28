Considering Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $56.00 in the prior trading day, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) closed at $56.60, up 1.07%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 817938 shares were traded. BYD stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.28.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BYD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $65.

On July 11, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $86.

On June 29, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $63.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on June 29, 2022, with a $63 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when SPADAFOR CHRISTINE J. sold 8,364 shares for $54.59 per share. The transaction valued at 456,595 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

SPADAFOR CHRISTINE J. bought 25 shares of BYD for $1,251 on Jul 15. The Director now owns 8,364 shares after completing the transaction at $49.80 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, SMITH KEITH, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 101,675 shares for $59.85 each. As a result, the insider received 6,085,331 and left with 1,261,362 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Boyd’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BYD has reached a high of $72.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.97.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 850.18k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 110.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.97M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BYD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.55M with a Short Ratio of 5.05, compared to 5.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.06% and a Short% of Float of 6.94%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BYD’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.07, compared to 0.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.08%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.41 and a low estimate of $1.22, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.35, with high estimates of $1.47 and low estimates of $1.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.76 and $5.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.53. EPS for the following year is $5.24, with 10 analysts recommending between $5.96 and $4.48.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $852.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $887M to a low estimate of $819.5M. As of the current estimate, Boyd Gaming Corporation’s year-ago sales were $839.93M, an estimated increase of 1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $867M, a decrease of -1.50% less than the figure of $1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $903.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $833M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BYD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.37B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.62B and the low estimate is $3.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.