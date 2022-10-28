Considering O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $777.46 in the prior trading day, O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) closed at $813.22, up 4.60%. In other words, the price has increased by $+35.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 943789 shares were traded. ORLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $819.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $801.94.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ORLY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 199.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on June 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $740 from $700 previously.

On June 23, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $700.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $730.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 25 when LAURO JEFFREY ALAN sold 1,000 shares for $775.00 per share. The transaction valued at 775,000 led to the insider holds 760 shares of the business.

LAURO JEFFREY ALAN sold 1,000 shares of ORLY for $750,000 on Oct 24. The SVP OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY now owns 760 shares after completing the transaction at $750.00 per share. On Oct 24, another insider, JOHNSON GREGORY D, who serves as the CEO & PRESIDENT of the company, sold 1,618 shares for $755.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,221,595 and left with 4,703 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, O’Reilly’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORLY has reached a high of $780.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $562.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 720.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 677.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 476.44K shares per day over the past 3-months and 548.03k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 65.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.58M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ORLY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 831.27k with a Short Ratio of 1.77, compared to 1.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.26% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $8.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $9.48 and a low estimate of $8.59, while EPS last year was $8.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.83, with high estimates of $8.21 and low estimates of $7.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $33.85 and $32.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $32.92. EPS for the following year is $36.69, with 25 analysts recommending between $39.12 and $35.4.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $3.74B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.8B to a low estimate of $3.66B. As of the current estimate, O’Reilly Automotive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.48B, an estimated increase of 7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.5B, an increase of 6.40% less than the figure of $7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.43B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.33B, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.63B and the low estimate is $14.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.