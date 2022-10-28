Considering The Toro Company (TTC) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $101.09 in the prior trading day, The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) closed at $104.05, up 2.93%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 646949 shares were traded. TTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $102.21.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TTC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 100.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 27, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $118 to $85.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on August 19, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $116.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when Svendsen Kurt D sold 4,000 shares for $87.34 per share. The transaction valued at 349,352 led to the insider holds 10,575 shares of the business.

HARLESS KATHERINE J sold 1,780 shares of TTC for $156,640 on Sep 22. The Director now owns 53,364 shares after completing the transaction at $88.00 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Drake Angela C, who serves as the VP, Finance of the company, sold 3,266 shares for $90.72 each. As a result, the insider received 296,308 and left with 2,936 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTC has reached a high of $106.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.01.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 421.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 453.6k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 104.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.87M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TTC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.36M with a Short Ratio of 5.07, compared to 2.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.26% and a Short% of Float of 2.53%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TTC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.01, compared to 1.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.20. The current Payout Ratio is 31.70% for TTC, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 17, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 18, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.1 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.17 and $4.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.11. EPS for the following year is $4.85, with 5 analysts recommending between $5 and $4.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.96B, up 14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.11B and the low estimate is $4.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.