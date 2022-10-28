CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) was $62.94 for the day, up 1.40% from the previous closing price of $62.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 741497 shares were traded. CEIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.80.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CEIX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on July 14, 2020, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $7 from $11 previously.

On February 19, 2020, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Wiegand Martha A sold 8,500 shares for $75.00 per share. The transaction valued at 637,500 led to the insider holds 52,866 shares of the business.

Wiegand Martha A sold 8,500 shares of CEIX for $602,290 on Sep 01. The General Counsel & Secretary now owns 61,366 shares after completing the transaction at $70.86 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Rothka John, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $70.36 each. As a result, the insider received 140,720 and left with 16,194 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CONSOL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEIX has reached a high of $79.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.90.

Shares Statistics:

CEIX traded an average of 627.07K shares per day over the past three months and 689.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.22M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CEIX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.75M with a Short Ratio of 3.46, compared to 1.4M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.02% and a Short% of Float of 6.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.7 and a low estimate of $1.83, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.33, with high estimates of $2.92 and low estimates of $1.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.92 and $5.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.66. EPS for the following year is $19.51, with 3 analysts recommending between $27.44 and $12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CEIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.26B, up 36.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.51B and the low estimate is $2.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.