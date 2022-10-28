East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) closed the day trading at $69.89 up 0.04% from the previous closing price of $69.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 811361 shares were traded. EWBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.59.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EWBC, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 07, 2021, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $80 to $95.

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on September 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $95.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when LIU JACK C sold 1,600 shares for $91.51 per share. The transaction valued at 146,416 led to the insider holds 17,130 shares of the business.

LIU JACK C sold 400 shares of EWBC for $36,604 on Feb 09. The Director now owns 18,730 shares after completing the transaction at $91.51 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Estrada Rudolph, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,111 shares for $89.97 each. As a result, the insider received 99,957 and left with 16,484 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, East’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EWBC has reached a high of $93.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.89.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EWBC traded about 725.46K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EWBC traded about 1.05M shares per day. A total of 141.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.75M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EWBC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.31M with a Short Ratio of 3.50, compared to 2.25M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 1.65%.

Dividends & Splits

EWBC’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.60, up from 1.15 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.96. The current Payout Ratio is 21.80% for EWBC, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 21, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.15 and a low estimate of $1.98, while EPS last year was $1.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.24, with high estimates of $2.43 and low estimates of $2.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.01 and $7.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.78. EPS for the following year is $8.98, with 9 analysts recommending between $9.65 and $8.54.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $539.56M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $557.1M to a low estimate of $520.5M. As of the current estimate, East West Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $395.71M, an estimated increase of 36.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $570.42M, an increase of 40.60% over than the figure of $36.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $596.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $546.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EWBC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.51B and the low estimate is $2.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.