Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) closed the day trading at $1.71 up 1.79% from the previous closing price of $1.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1782859 shares were traded. GRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GRTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 17 when West Linda bought 20,000 shares for $2.74 per share. The transaction valued at 54,804 led to the insider holds 60,000 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRTX has reached a high of $5.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6138, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8168.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GRTX traded about 87.44K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GRTX traded about 253.38k shares per day. A total of 26.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.34M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GRTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 487.9k with a Short Ratio of 5.94, compared to 556.66k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.87 and -$2.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.65. EPS for the following year is -$1.01, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$1.32.