How is Conduent Incorporated’s (NASDAQ: CNDT) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $3.83 in the prior trading day, Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT) closed at $3.93, up 2.61%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 558795 shares were traded. CNDT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CNDT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 21, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Skelton Clifford bought 47,675 shares for $4.23 per share. The transaction valued at 201,617 led to the insider holds 2,862,831 shares of the business.

Wood Stephen Henry bought 47,455 shares of CNDT for $199,786 on Aug 04. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 478,379 shares after completing the transaction at $4.21 per share. On May 09, another insider, Keyes Louis Edward, who serves as the EVP, Chief Revenue Officer of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $4.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 69,750 and bolstered with 434,182 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Conduent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNDT has reached a high of $7.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7922, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5458.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 807.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 489.79k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 215.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.63M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CNDT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.78M with a Short Ratio of 5.70, compared to 3.58M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 2.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $930M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $930M to a low estimate of $930M. As of the current estimate, Conduent Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.03B, an estimated decrease of -9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $975.33M, a decrease of -6.00% over than the figure of -$9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $986M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $964M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNDT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.14B, down -5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.94B and the low estimate is $3.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.