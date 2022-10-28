How is Coursera Inc.’s (NYSE: COUR) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) closed at $12.90 in the last session, up 4.62% from day before closing price of $12.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1723236 shares were traded. COUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.52.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at COUR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 19 when Furniturewala Mustafa S. sold 2,156 shares for $11.70 per share. The transaction valued at 25,224 led to the insider holds 371,062 shares of the business.

wang Xueyan sold 100 shares of COUR for $1,200 on Oct 13. The SVP, Services now owns 347,032 shares after completing the transaction at $12.00 per share. On Oct 12, another insider, wang Xueyan, who serves as the SVP, Services of the company, sold 9,450 shares for $12.01 each. As a result, the insider received 113,506 and left with 347,032 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COUR has reached a high of $37.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, COUR traded on average about 902.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 861.69k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 144.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.11M. Insiders hold about 11.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.50% stake in the company. Shares short for COUR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.97M with a Short Ratio of 5.75, compared to 4.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.45% and a Short% of Float of 5.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.36, with 15 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $548.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $509.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $524.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $415.29M, up 26.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $643.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $712.73M and the low estimate is $603.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.