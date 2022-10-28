How is Rollins Inc.’s (NYSE: ROL) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL) closed at $41.02 in the last session, up 3.72% from day before closing price of $39.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2530138 shares were traded. ROL stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.84.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ROL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 90.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 142.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 06, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform but kept the price unchanged to $40.

On July 13, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $37.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on July 13, 2022, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Gahlhoff Jerry Jr. sold 4,000 shares for $36.00 per share. The transaction valued at 144,000 led to the insider holds 176,539 shares of the business.

ROLLINS GARY W sold 750,000 shares of ROL for $27,309,825 on Aug 22. The CHAIRMAN AND CEO now owns 216,841,263 shares after completing the transaction at $36.41 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, LOR INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 750,000 shares for $36.41 each. As a result, the insider received 27,309,825 and left with 216,841,263 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rollins’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 60.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 50.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROL has reached a high of $39.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.56.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ROL traded on average about 1.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.75M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 492.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.99M. Insiders hold about 45.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ROL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.41M with a Short Ratio of 9.36, compared to 13.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.93% and a Short% of Float of 6.23%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ROL is 0.40, which was 0.24 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.95. The current Payout Ratio is 56.30% for ROL, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 10, 2020 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.42B, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.91B and the low estimate is $2.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.