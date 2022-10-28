How is Teleflex Incorporated’s (NYSE: TFX) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $207.62 in the prior trading day, Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) closed at $211.00, up 1.63%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 547063 shares were traded. TFX stock price reached its highest trading level at $214.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $204.31.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TFX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on October 26, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $220.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $210.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on October 12, 2022, with a $210 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when RANDLE STUART A sold 3,014 shares for $283.31 per share. The transaction valued at 853,896 led to the insider holds 4,320 shares of the business.

Kelly Liam sold 8,987 shares of TFX for $2,965,710 on Dec 27. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 25,775 shares after completing the transaction at $330.00 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Krakauer Andrew A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $307.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 307,232 and bolstered with 3,534 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Teleflex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TFX has reached a high of $375.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $182.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 215.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 276.39.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 438.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 429.27k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 46.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.81M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TFX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.47M with a Short Ratio of 3.40, compared to 1.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.13% and a Short% of Float of 4.83%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TFX’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.36, compared to 1.36 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.44. The current Payout Ratio is 12.50% for TFX, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 16, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.72 and a low estimate of $3.37, while EPS last year was $3.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.14, with high estimates of $4.39 and low estimates of $3.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.11 and $13.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.97. EPS for the following year is $15.31, with 12 analysts recommending between $15.62 and $15.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TFX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.81B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.08B and the low estimate is $2.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.