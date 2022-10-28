I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP).

The price of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) closed at $127.29 in the last session, up 9.27% from day before closing price of $116.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+10.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2595260 shares were traded. CHKP stock price reached its highest trading level at $127.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $117.40.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CHKP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 07, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $115.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on July 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $130 to $140.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Check’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHKP has reached a high of $149.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $107.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 116.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 125.72.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CHKP traded on average about 844.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 978.18k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 126.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.65M. Insiders hold about 24.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CHKP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.01M with a Short Ratio of 2.97, compared to 2.2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 1.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 23 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.65 and a low estimate of $1.58, while EPS last year was $1.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.71, with high estimates of $1.83 and low estimates of $1.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.46 and $6.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.21. EPS for the following year is $7.91, with 28 analysts recommending between $8.65 and $7.23.

Revenue Estimates

According to 21 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $560.27M. It ranges from a high estimate of $566M to a low estimate of $550.3M. As of the current estimate, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $523.77M, an estimated increase of 7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $566.24M, an increase of 6.90% less than the figure of $7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $575M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $557.6M.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHKP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.17B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.5B and the low estimate is $2.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.