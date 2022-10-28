I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Fanhua Inc. (FANH).

The price of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH) closed at $5.08 in the last session, up 1.40% from day before closing price of $5.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3549 shares were traded. FANH stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.95.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FANH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fanhua’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FANH has reached a high of $15.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.79.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FANH traded on average about 38.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 135.73k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 53.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FANH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 944.17k with a Short Ratio of 24.55, compared to 1.2M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FANH is 0.60, which was 6.53 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 130.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.21.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.