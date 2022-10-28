I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII).

After finishing at $18.55 in the prior trading day, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) closed at $18.78, up 1.24%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 572603 shares were traded. GIII stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.55.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GIII by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $27.

On July 11, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $20.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on July 11, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when NACKMAN NEAL sold 15,000 shares for $29.06 per share. The transaction valued at 435,900 led to the insider holds 95,625 shares of the business.

Aaron Sammy sold 59,182 shares of GIII for $1,715,094 on Mar 23. The Vice Chairman and President now owns 394,741 shares after completing the transaction at $28.98 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Aaron Sammy, who serves as the Vice Chairman and President of the company, sold 60,000 shares for $29.82 each. As a result, the insider received 1,789,200 and left with 453,923 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, G-III’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GIII has reached a high of $33.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.42.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 591.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 467.58k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.26M. Insiders hold about 6.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GIII as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.07M with a Short Ratio of 5.33, compared to 4.18M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.44% and a Short% of Float of 13.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.17, with high estimates of $2.37 and low estimates of $1.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.5 and $3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.26. EPS for the following year is $4.54, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.42 and $3.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GIII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.77B, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.45B and the low estimate is $3.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.