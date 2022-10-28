I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in LKQ Corporation (LKQ).

After finishing at $53.43 in the prior trading day, LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) closed at $54.90, up 2.75%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2008424 shares were traded. LKQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.62.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LKQ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 55.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MKM Partners on July 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $68.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Mendel John W sold 1,617 shares for $54.61 per share. The transaction valued at 88,304 led to the insider holds 15,203 shares of the business.

HOLSTEN JOSEPH M sold 70,000 shares of LKQ for $3,820,418 on Jul 29. The Director now owns 136,901 shares after completing the transaction at $54.58 per share. On May 17, another insider, ValueAct Holdings, L.P., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000,000 shares for $50.35 each. As a result, the insider received 251,750,000 and left with 12,552,751 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LKQ’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LKQ has reached a high of $60.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.65.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.42M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 281.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 273.08M. Shares short for LKQ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.51M with a Short Ratio of 3.42, compared to 4.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.59% and a Short% of Float of 1.71%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 17.70% for LKQ, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 09, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 18, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.08 and a low estimate of $0.91, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.11 and $3.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.95. EPS for the following year is $4.24, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.52 and $3.59.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $3.33B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.47B to a low estimate of $3.19B. As of the current estimate, LKQ Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.3B, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.21B, an increase of 0.60% less than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.04B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LKQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.09B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.51B and the low estimate is $13.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.