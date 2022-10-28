I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Trimble Inc. (TRMB).

After finishing at $58.03 in the prior trading day, Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) closed at $58.24, up 0.36%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 858480 shares were traded. TRMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.99.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TRMB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on September 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $70 from $82 previously.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on May 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $67.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when MATTHEWS DARRYL R sold 4,000 shares for $71.30 per share. The transaction valued at 285,204 led to the insider holds 38,136 shares of the business.

KIRKLAND JAMES A sold 5,412 shares of TRMB for $387,131 on Aug 15. The Senior Vice President now owns 65,132 shares after completing the transaction at $71.53 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Large Peter, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 2,188 shares for $71.32 each. As a result, the insider received 156,050 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Trimble’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRMB has reached a high of $91.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 844.47k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 249.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 246.74M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TRMB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.27, compared to 2.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.70% and a Short% of Float of 1.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.89 and $2.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.81. EPS for the following year is $3.22, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.68 and $3.04.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $930.48M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $958.4M to a low estimate of $832.47M. As of the current estimate, Trimble Inc.’s year-ago sales were $876.06M, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $953.6M, an increase of 5.80% less than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $991.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $940.69M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRMB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.66B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.42B and the low estimate is $3.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.