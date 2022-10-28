I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS).

The price of Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) closed at $27.00 in the last session, up 0.90% from day before closing price of $26.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 921877 shares were traded. VRNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.98.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VRNS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on June 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 05 when Segev Ofer sold 1,500 shares for $27.51 per share. The transaction valued at 41,265 led to the insider holds 73,910 shares of the business.

Segev Ofer sold 1,500 shares of VRNS for $47,216 on Jul 06. The Director now owns 75,410 shares after completing the transaction at $31.48 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Gottlieb Dov, who serves as the VP and General Counsel of the company, sold 8,907 shares for $33.07 each. As a result, the insider received 294,554 and left with 161,722 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRNS has reached a high of $66.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.27.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VRNS traded on average about 1.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 864.73k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 109.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.03M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VRNS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.35M with a Short Ratio of 3.66, compared to 3.71M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.05% and a Short% of Float of 3.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $491M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $485M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $487.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $390.13M, up 25.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $592.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $606.38M and the low estimate is $572.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.