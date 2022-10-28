In spite of Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s (NYSE:AAP) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) closed at $188.08 up 3.45% from its previous closing price of $181.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1134310 shares were traded. AAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $189.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $183.94.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on October 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $180 from $185 previously.

On June 23, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $195.

On January 28, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $239.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Sector Perform rating on January 28, 2022, with a $239 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Advance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAP has reached a high of $244.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $154.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 172.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 196.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AAP has traded an average of 770.68K shares per day and 773.39k over the past ten days. A total of 60.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.65M. Shares short for AAP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.22M with a Short Ratio of 3.80, compared to 3.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.96% and a Short% of Float of 7.85%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AAP is 6.00, from 1.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.59. The current Payout Ratio is 40.30% for AAP, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 25, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.18 and a low estimate of $3.51, while EPS last year was $3.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.69, with high estimates of $3.97 and low estimates of $3.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.22 and $13.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.62. EPS for the following year is $15.36, with 24 analysts recommending between $16.45 and $14.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.75B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.8B to a low estimate of $2.69B. As of the current estimate, Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.64B, an estimated increase of 4.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11B, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.02B and the low estimate is $11.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.