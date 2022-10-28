In spite of Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) closed at $193.66 up 0.06% from its previous closing price of $193.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2456831 shares were traded. LOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $196.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $192.53.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $210.

On October 19, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $159.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on October 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $220 to $210.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Godbole Seemantini sold 11,761 shares for $214.37 per share. The transaction valued at 2,521,171 led to the insider holds 26,575 shares of the business.

Boltz William P sold 98,632 shares of LOW for $21,042,235 on Aug 19. The EVP, Merchandising now owns 25,110 shares after completing the transaction at $213.34 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lowe’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOW has reached a high of $263.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $170.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 195.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 202.79.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LOW has traded an average of 3.83M shares per day and 3.65M over the past ten days. A total of 638.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 619.99M. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LOW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.39M with a Short Ratio of 2.85, compared to 12.33M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LOW is 4.20, from 2.30 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.64. The current Payout Ratio is 18.90% for LOW, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 02, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 22 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.85 and a low estimate of $4.43, while EPS last year was $4.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.04, with high estimates of $3.25 and low estimates of $2.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.09 and $12.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.44. EPS for the following year is $14.6, with 31 analysts recommending between $15.98 and $13.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $99.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $95.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $97.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $96.25B, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $99.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $102.56B and the low estimate is $96.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.