In spite of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:SPCE) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.51, up 1.12% from its previous closing price of $4.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4041459 shares were traded. SPCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4850.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SPCE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On September 09, 2022, Bernstein Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $4.

Truist Downgraded its Hold to Sell on August 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares for $19.25 per share. The transaction valued at 300,300,000 led to the insider holds 30,745,494 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 328.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPCE has reached a high of $21.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.2846, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2081.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SPCE traded 6.42M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 258.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.99M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SPCE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 51.08M with a Short Ratio of 7.21, compared to 51.71M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.75% and a Short% of Float of 22.56%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.14 and -$1.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.48. EPS for the following year is -$1.18, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.71 and -$1.54.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $71.5M and the low estimate is $22.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2,275.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.