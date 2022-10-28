In the case of Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG), what’s next?

Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) closed the day trading at $66.98 up 2.62% from the previous closing price of $65.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1067815 shares were traded. GGG stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.94.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GGG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 159.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 31, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $75.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on March 31, 2021, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Ahlers David M sold 9,051 shares for $70.22 per share. The transaction valued at 635,578 led to the insider holds 65,135 shares of the business.

Ahlers David M sold 44,949 shares of GGG for $3,181,000 on Aug 18. The Executive Vice President now owns 65,135 shares after completing the transaction at $70.77 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, Etchart Eric, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $67.20 each. As a result, the insider received 403,200 and left with 31,403 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Graco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GGG has reached a high of $81.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.58.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GGG traded about 624.90K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GGG traded about 778.61k shares per day. A total of 169.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.56M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GGG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.27M with a Short Ratio of 4.34, compared to 2.07M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.34% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Dividends & Splits

GGG’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.84, up from 0.73 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.16. The current Payout Ratio is 30.50% for GGG, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 27, 2017 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.75 and $2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.61. EPS for the following year is $2.83, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.3 and $2.67.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $524.96M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $540.54M to a low estimate of $509.5M. As of the current estimate, Graco Inc.’s year-ago sales were $486.7M, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $560.09M, an increase of 3.80% less than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $596.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $534.5M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GGG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.99B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.4B and the low estimate is $2.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.