In the case of Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ROP), what’s next?

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ROP) closed the day trading at $400.37 up 3.02% from the previous closing price of $388.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+11.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1003298 shares were traded. ROP stock price reached its highest trading level at $402.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $392.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ROP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $490.

On January 11, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $505.

On December 17, 2021, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $550.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on December 17, 2021, with a $550 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when JOHNSON ROBERT D sold 250 shares for $398.39 per share. The transaction valued at 99,598 led to the insider holds 6,653 shares of the business.

JOHNSON ROBERT D sold 250 shares of ROP for $110,922 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 5,869 shares after completing the transaction at $443.69 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, JOHNSON ROBERT D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 250 shares for $449.21 each. As a result, the insider received 112,302 and left with 6,119 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Roper’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROP has reached a high of $501.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $356.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 388.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 423.73.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ROP traded about 521.66K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ROP traded about 739.53k shares per day. A total of 105.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.19M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.73% stake in the company. Shares short for ROP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.26, compared to 1.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.38%.

Dividends & Splits

ROP’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.48, up from 1.59 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.52. The current Payout Ratio is 8.70% for ROP, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 28, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.06 and a low estimate of $3.43, while EPS last year was $3.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.91, with high estimates of $4.18 and low estimates of $3.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.78 and $15.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.69. EPS for the following year is $16.34, with 14 analysts recommending between $18.35 and $14.22.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.31B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.33B to a low estimate of $1.28B. As of the current estimate, Roper Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.46B, an estimated decrease of -10.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.33B, a decrease of -12.20% less than the figure of -$10.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.31B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.78B, down -7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.65B and the low estimate is $5.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.