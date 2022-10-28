In What Direction Will Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s (NYSE:ETD) Stock Goes From Here?

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETD) closed the day trading at $24.50 up 9.77% from the previous closing price of $22.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 544055 shares were traded. ETD stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ETD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 79.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Carlson James B. sold 18,084 shares for $23.79 per share. The transaction valued at 430,218 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ethan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETD has reached a high of $27.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.00.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ETD traded about 226.85K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ETD traded about 235.49k shares per day. A total of 25.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.76M. Insiders hold about 7.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ETD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.64M with a Short Ratio of 14.81, compared to 3.4M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.38% and a Short% of Float of 19.33%.

Dividends & Splits

ETD’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.28, up from 1.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.10.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.55 and $3.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.5. EPS for the following year is $3.05, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.25 and $2.9.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $197.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $198.9M to a low estimate of $196.2M. As of the current estimate, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $178.32M, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $786.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $784.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $785.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $685.17M, up 14.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $765.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $771M and the low estimate is $760.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.