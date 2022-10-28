In What Direction Will Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s (NASDAQ:KZIA) Stock Goes From Here?

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) closed the day trading at $0.99 down -2.46% from the previous closing price of $1.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16281035 shares were traded. KZIA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9012.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KZIA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on October 14, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On January 05, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1777.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KZIA has reached a high of $12.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2754, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6434.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KZIA traded about 311.95K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KZIA traded about 1.67M shares per day. A total of 13.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.31M. Insiders hold about 28.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KZIA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 144.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.38, compared to 35.53k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.