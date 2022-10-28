In What Direction Will Truist Financial Corporation’s (NYSE:TFC) Stock Goes From Here?

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) closed the day trading at $44.18 down -0.07% from the previous closing price of $44.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5304899 shares were traded. TFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.06.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TFC, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on October 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $47 from $54 previously.

On September 28, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $52 to $55.

Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 20 when ROGERS WILLIAM H JR sold 142,606 shares for $47.78 per share. The transaction valued at 6,813,429 led to the insider holds 862,590 shares of the business.

RATCLIFFE DAVID M bought 132 shares of TFC for $6,203 on Jun 22. The Director now owns 3,055 shares after completing the transaction at $46.99 per share. On May 04, another insider, VOORHEES STEVEN C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $49.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 996,320 and bolstered with 60,873 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Truist’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TFC has reached a high of $68.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.75.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TFC traded about 5.91M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TFC traded about 9.04M shares per day. A total of 1.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.32B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TFC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.12M with a Short Ratio of 2.35, compared to 13.18M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Dividends & Splits

TFC’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.08, up from 1.83 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.24. The current Payout Ratio is 41.80% for TFC, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 03, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $1.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.35, with high estimates of $1.54 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.26 and $4.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.99. EPS for the following year is $5.47, with 19 analysts recommending between $5.89 and $5.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.3B, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.84B and the low estimate is $24.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.