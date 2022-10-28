Invest in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) closed at $10.74 in the last session, down -0.74% from day before closing price of $10.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1593159 shares were traded. ABCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.56.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ABCL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on December 21, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

On November 19, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $33.

On January 05, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $45.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on January 05, 2021, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. bought 200,000 shares for $11.46 per share. The transaction valued at 2,292,460 led to the insider holds 55,844,391 shares of the business.

Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. bought 9,173 shares of ABCL for $73,842 on Jun 14. The 10% Owner now owns 55,644,391 shares after completing the transaction at $8.05 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Thermopylae Holdings Ltd., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 54,915 shares for $8.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 441,066 and bolstered with 55,635,218 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AbCellera’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABCL has reached a high of $17.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.65.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ABCL traded on average about 1.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.39M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 284.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.87M. Insiders hold about 20.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ABCL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.23M with a Short Ratio of 11.06, compared to 12.27M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.76% and a Short% of Float of 12.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.69.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $53.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $146.7M to a low estimate of $7.79M. As of the current estimate, AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $71.51M, an estimated decrease of -25.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $575.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $347.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $447.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $375.2M, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $83.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $128.07M and the low estimate is $49.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -81.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.