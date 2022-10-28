Invest in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) closed at $0.54 in the last session, up 12.13% from day before closing price of $0.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0584 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10787927 shares were traded. UAVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UAVS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Mooney Barrett sold 35,000 shares for $0.75 per share. The transaction valued at 26,250 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M. sold 75,000 shares of UAVS for $56,250 on Aug 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 408,750 shares after completing the transaction at $0.75 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Mooney Barrett, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $0.86 each. As a result, the insider received 21,450 and left with 100,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UAVS has reached a high of $3.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5274, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8117.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UAVS traded on average about 810.03K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.41M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 81.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.75M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.80% stake in the company. Shares short for UAVS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.2M with a Short Ratio of 5.58, compared to 8.43M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.34% and a Short% of Float of 6.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.