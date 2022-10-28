Invest in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) closed at $11.87 in the last session, up 16.49% from day before closing price of $10.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2369550 shares were traded. ULCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.20.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ULCC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Shurz Daniel M. sold 24,663 shares for $15.07 per share. The transaction valued at 371,795 led to the insider holds 38,959 shares of the business.

Filene Jacob F. sold 8,000 shares of ULCC for $120,000 on Aug 15. The Sr. Vice President, Customers now owns 77,122 shares after completing the transaction at $15.00 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, Wetzel Josh A, who serves as the VP & CAO of the company, sold 1,250 shares for $13.92 each. As a result, the insider received 17,401 and left with 779 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ULCC has reached a high of $17.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ULCC traded on average about 1.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.34M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 217.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.05M. Shares short for ULCC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.86M with a Short Ratio of 4.05, compared to 15.52M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.07% and a Short% of Float of 23.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $1.27, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.68 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $916.54M. It ranges from a high estimate of $951M to a low estimate of $896M. As of the current estimate, Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $630M, an estimated increase of 45.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $888.9M, an increase of 46.00% over than the figure of $45.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $962M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $797M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ULCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.06B, up 61.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.86B and the low estimate is $3.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.