Invest in IDEX Corporation (IEX) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $219.83 in the prior trading day, IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) closed at $217.54, down -1.04%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 587979 shares were traded. IEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $222.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $216.84.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IEX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on July 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $188 from $229 previously.

On July 14, 2022, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $215.

Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on March 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $220.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when SATTERTHWAITE LIVINGSTON sold 3,530 shares for $235.54 per share. The transaction valued at 831,446 led to the insider holds 12,407 shares of the business.

SALLIOTTE DANIEL J sold 14,763 shares of IEX for $3,482,592 on Nov 09. The Director now owns 10,262 shares after completing the transaction at $235.90 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, COOK WILLIAM M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 679 shares for $223.03 each. As a result, the insider received 151,438 and left with 23,019 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, IDEX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IEX has reached a high of $240.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $172.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 206.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 197.54.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 444.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 548.67k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 75.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.24M. Shares short for IEX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.14M with a Short Ratio of 2.59, compared to 952.55k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.50% and a Short% of Float of 1.70%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, IEX’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.50, compared to 2.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.11. The current Payout Ratio is 32.90% for IEX, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 21, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.03 and a low estimate of $1.88, while EPS last year was $1.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.94, with high estimates of $1.97 and low estimates of $1.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.98 and $7.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.86. EPS for the following year is $8.32, with 16 analysts recommending between $8.9 and $7.78.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $774.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $793.1M to a low estimate of $739M. As of the current estimate, IDEX Corporation’s year-ago sales were $712.02M, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $762.08M, an increase of 6.60% less than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $774M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $729.2M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.76B, up 11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.32B and the low estimate is $3.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.