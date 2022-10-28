Invest in Sea Limited (SE) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) closed at $49.59 in the last session, down -2.05% from day before closing price of $50.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2607733 shares were traded. SE stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.57.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on March 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $250 to $105.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SE has reached a high of $366.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 90.64.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SE traded on average about 6.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.38M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 555.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 253.71M. Insiders hold about 14.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 20.42M with a Short Ratio of 4.41, compared to 18.73M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$1.38, while EPS last year was -$0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.13, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$6.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.51. EPS for the following year is -$3.32, with 23 analysts recommending between -$0.74 and -$6.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.7B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.16B to a low estimate of $443.79M. As of the current estimate, Sea Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.94B, an estimated increase of 39.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.96B, up 28.10% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.02B and the low estimate is $2.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.