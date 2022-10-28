Invest in Tesla Inc. (TSLA) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) closed at $225.09 in the last session, up 0.20% from day before closing price of $224.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 61027209 shares were traded. TSLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $233.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $222.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TSLA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on October 20, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $288 from $360 previously.

On October 20, 2022, Wedbush reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $360 to $300.

ROTH Capital reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on October 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $83.33 to $85.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Kirkhorn Zachary sold 3,750 shares for $250.50 per share. The transaction valued at 939,375 led to the insider holds 189,027 shares of the business.

Baglino Andrew D sold 10,500 shares of TSLA for $2,982,105 on Sep 27. The SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng. now owns 62,988 shares after completing the transaction at $284.01 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Kirkhorn Zachary, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,750 shares for $300.59 each. As a result, the insider received 1,127,212 and left with 192,777 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tesla’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 69.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSLA has reached a high of $414.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $198.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 264.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 279.01.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TSLA traded on average about 73.94M shares per day over the past 3-months and 85.25M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.62B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TSLA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.49M with a Short Ratio of 0.93, compared to 26.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.26% and a Short% of Float of 2.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 22 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.1 and a low estimate of $2.03, while EPS last year was $1.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.65, with high estimates of $4.72 and low estimates of $2.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.06 and $8.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.81. EPS for the following year is $15.93, with 31 analysts recommending between $25.06 and $10.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $91.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $75.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $84.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.82B, up 57.50% from the average estimate. Based on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $118.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $145.27B and the low estimate is $81.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.