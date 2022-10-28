Invest in Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) closed at $7.36 in the last session, down -2.39% from day before closing price of $7.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 535700 shares were traded. VVNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.34.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VVNT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2021, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $11.

Imperial Capital Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on November 16, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VVNT has reached a high of $13.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.02.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VVNT traded on average about 395.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 406.66k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 212.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.20M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VVNT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.11M with a Short Ratio of 8.37, compared to 2.87M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 6.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.97 and -$1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.15. EPS for the following year is -$1.14, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.84 and -$1.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VVNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.48B, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.81B and the low estimate is $1.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.