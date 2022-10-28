Investing in MarineMax Inc. (HZO) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, MarineMax Inc.’s stock clocked out at $32.80, up 11.07% from its previous closing price of $29.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1561304 shares were traded. HZO stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.74.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HZO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on June 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $44 from $84 previously.

On April 26, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $48.

On February 10, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $52.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on February 10, 2022, with a $52 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when White Rebecca sold 4,601 shares for $32.63 per share. The transaction valued at 150,131 led to the insider holds 17,480 shares of the business.

EURE HILLIARD M sold 3,000 shares of HZO for $122,250 on Aug 26. The Director now owns 17,990 shares after completing the transaction at $40.75 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Watters Joseph Allen, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $42.45 each. As a result, the insider received 424,500 and left with 89,410 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MarineMax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HZO has reached a high of $61.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.81.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HZO traded 321.04K shares on average per day over the past three months and 448.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 21.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.88M. Shares short for HZO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.56M with a Short Ratio of 7.33, compared to 3.47M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.54% and a Short% of Float of 20.21%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.51 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was $1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.6, with high estimates of $1.76 and low estimates of $1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.4 and $7.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.23. EPS for the following year is $7.89, with 7 analysts recommending between $8.47 and $7.18.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $552.46M. It ranges from a high estimate of $568.6M to a low estimate of $509.1M. As of the current estimate, MarineMax Inc.’s year-ago sales were $462.31M, an estimated increase of 19.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HZO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.06B, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.59B and the low estimate is $2.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.