Investing in Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) closed at $170.51 up 3.20% from its previous closing price of $165.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1488151 shares were traded. VEEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $171.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $165.74.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Veeva Systems Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on October 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $170 from $225 previously.

On September 16, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $220.

On July 27, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $250.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on July 27, 2022, with a $250 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Wallach Matthew J sold 10,000 shares for $166.20 per share. The transaction valued at 1,661,987 led to the insider holds 2,546 shares of the business.

Chamberlain Paul Edward sold 260 shares of VEEV for $46,797 on Sep 12. The Director now owns 16,443 shares after completing the transaction at $179.99 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Cabral Timothy S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $166.61 each. As a result, the insider received 1,666,075 and left with 103,114 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Veeva’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 61.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VEEV has reached a high of $325.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $151.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 175.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 195.16.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VEEV has traded an average of 989.31K shares per day and 930.99k over the past ten days. A total of 154.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.50M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VEEV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.15M with a Short Ratio of 3.14, compared to 2.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.39% and a Short% of Float of 1.54%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.03 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.18 and $3.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.11. EPS for the following year is $4.74, with 22 analysts recommending between $4.99 and $3.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VEEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 17.30% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.58B and the low estimate is $2.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.