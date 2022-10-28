Is Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) closed at $103.46 in the last session, up 6.30% from day before closing price of $97.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1557844 shares were traded. ALLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALLE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 16, 2022, Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $157 to $147.

Morgan Stanley reiterated its Equal-Weight rating for the stock on February 16, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $146 to $134.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Martens Robert C. sold 2,150 shares for $112.07 per share. The transaction valued at 240,961 led to the insider holds 5,433 shares of the business.

Eckersley Timothy P sold 2,046 shares of ALLE for $227,751 on Jun 03. The Sr. VP-Allegion International now owns 34,284 shares after completing the transaction at $111.32 per share. On May 09, another insider, Kemp Tracy L, who serves as the SVP-Chief Info. & Digital Ofr. of the company, sold 2,544 shares for $112.55 each. As a result, the insider received 286,327 and left with 10,379 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Allegion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLE has reached a high of $137.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.53.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALLE traded on average about 763.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 849.41k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 87.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.41M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.97M with a Short Ratio of 2.37, compared to 1.8M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.24% and a Short% of Float of 2.57%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ALLE is 1.64, which was 1.32 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.01.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.67 and a low estimate of $1.44, while EPS last year was $1.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.57, with high estimates of $1.68 and low estimates of $1.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.7 and $5.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.57. EPS for the following year is $6.34, with 15 analysts recommending between $6.75 and $5.79.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $829.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $890.82M to a low estimate of $780.48M. As of the current estimate, Allegion plc’s year-ago sales were $712.74M, an estimated increase of 16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $832.26M, an increase of 17.40% over than the figure of $16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $892M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $766.9M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.87B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.75B and the low estimate is $3.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.