Is Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) closed at $34.46 in the last session, down -1.15% from day before closing price of $34.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1548236 shares were traded. FUTU stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.10.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FUTU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on September 01, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $62 from $55 previously.

On September 01, 2022, CLSA Upgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $27 to $46.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on June 24, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $55.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Futu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FUTU has reached a high of $69.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.05.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FUTU traded on average about 2.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.64M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 142.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.24M. Insiders hold about 8.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FUTU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.17M with a Short Ratio of 3.58, compared to 9.65M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.05 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.57 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.55. EPS for the following year is $3.9, with 10 analysts recommending between $5.22 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FUTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $752.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $975.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $426.3M, up 128.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.27B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.