Is this a Prime Time To acquire Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) stock

The price of Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) closed at $7.16 in the last session, down -1.38% from day before closing price of $7.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 710637 shares were traded. LPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.14.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LPRO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.50 and its Current Ratio is at 18.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on August 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $13 from $22 previously.

On July 25, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $8.

On March 30, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $25.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on March 30, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Flynn John Joseph sold 7,500 shares for $28.32 per share. The transaction valued at 212,393 led to the insider holds 307,500 shares of the business.

Flynn John Joseph sold 30,000 shares of LPRO for $849,574 on Nov 18. The insider now owns 2,611,548 shares after completing the transaction at $28.32 per share. On Nov 12, another insider, Jehl Charles D, who serves as the official of the company, bought 3,400 shares for $29.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,620 and bolstered with 7,854 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Open’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPRO has reached a high of $35.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.28.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LPRO traded on average about 953.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 884.28k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 126.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.98M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LPRO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.83M with a Short Ratio of 7.59, compared to 4.91M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.20% and a Short% of Float of 8.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.87 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.8. EPS for the following year is $1.03, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.23 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $48.62M. It ranges from a high estimate of $51.4M to a low estimate of $44.67M. As of the current estimate, Open Lending Corporation’s year-ago sales were $61.12M, an estimated decrease of -20.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $58.09M, an increase of 6.20% over than the figure of -$20.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $61.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $54.7M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $233.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $199.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $219.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $215.66M, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $273.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $310.4M and the low estimate is $234.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.