Is this a Prime Time To acquire Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) stock

After finishing at $67.27 in the prior trading day, Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) closed at $67.86, up 0.88%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 675249 shares were traded. RYAAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.96.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RYAAY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Bernstein Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on March 22, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $107.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ryanair’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 72.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYAAY has reached a high of $127.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 515.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 520.03k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 226.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.66M. Insiders hold about 9.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RYAAY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 460.28k with a Short Ratio of 0.86, compared to 491.75k on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for RYAAY, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 26, 2015 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 27, 2015. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 27, 2015 when the company split stock in a 975:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was -$1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.07, with high estimates of $5.4 and low estimates of $4.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.7 and $4.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.22. EPS for the following year is $6.48, with 3 analysts recommending between $7.25 and $5.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYAAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.58B, up 89.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.7B and the low estimate is $12.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.