It’s a good day to be an DocGo Inc. (DCGO) shareholder

As of close of business last night, DocGo Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.48, down -6.69% from its previous closing price of $10.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1001829 shares were traded. DCGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.47.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DCGO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on April 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On January 19, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

On December 21, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on December 21, 2021, with a $13 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DocGo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCGO has reached a high of $11.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.19.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DCGO traded 746.18K shares on average per day over the past three months and 772.93k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 99.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.48M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DCGO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.88M with a Short Ratio of 8.82, compared to 4.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.83% and a Short% of Float of 10.66%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DCGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $415M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $406.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $411.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $318.72M, up 29.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $480.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $514M and the low estimate is $439.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.