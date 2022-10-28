It’s an appealing income play to consider iHuman Inc. (IH)

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1421 shares were traded. IH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IH has reached a high of $5.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9515, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3320.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 58.38k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 53.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.46M. Insiders hold about 13.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 44.31k with a Short Ratio of 7.59, compared to 72.08k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $127.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $127.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $141.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $82.85M, up 70.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $175.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $175.37M and the low estimate is $175.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.