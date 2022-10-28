It’s an appealing income play to consider Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

After finishing at $65.86 in the prior trading day, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) closed at $65.29, down -0.87%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 706726 shares were traded. WAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.89.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WAL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on October 06, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

On October 18, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $150.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on October 18, 2021, with a $150 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when SNYDER DONALD D sold 4,500 shares for $78.36 per share. The transaction valued at 352,620 led to the insider holds 94,359 shares of the business.

GIBBONS DALE bought 2,000 shares of WAL for $154,440 on Jun 10. The Vice Chairman and CFO now owns 258,365 shares after completing the transaction at $77.22 per share. On May 12, another insider, Ardrey J. Kelly Jr., who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $73.57 each. As a result, the insider paid 147,140 and bolstered with 8,090 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Western’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WAL has reached a high of $124.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.37.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 776.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.65M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 107.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.21M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for WAL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.63M with a Short Ratio of 2.40, compared to 1.67M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.50% and a Short% of Float of 1.78%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WAL’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.00, compared to 1.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.98 and a low estimate of $2.46, while EPS last year was $2.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.81, with high estimates of $3.06 and low estimates of $2.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.58 and $9.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.97. EPS for the following year is $11.7, with 11 analysts recommending between $12.25 and $10.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.95B, up 33.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.28B and the low estimate is $2.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.