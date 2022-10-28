It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) stock

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) closed the day trading at $11.89 up 1.11% from the previous closing price of $11.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 878588 shares were traded. ACRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.83.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ACRE, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on February 03, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.50.

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on June 30, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $10.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 08 when FEINGOLD ANTON sold 935 shares for $15.57 per share. The transaction valued at 14,563 led to the insider holds 37,531 shares of the business.

Benjamin William Stephen bought 18,000 shares of ACRE for $252,920 on Feb 23. The Director now owns 36,596 shares after completing the transaction at $14.05 per share. On Jan 18, another insider, FEINGOLD ANTON, who serves as the Gen. Counsel VP and Secretary of the company, sold 1,415 shares for $15.01 each. As a result, the insider received 21,239 and left with 38,466 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ares’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACRE has reached a high of $16.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ACRE traded about 603.64K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ACRE traded about 646.5k shares per day. A total of 54.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.36M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ACRE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.97, compared to 1.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 2.43%.

Dividends & Splits

ACRE’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.32, up from 1.32 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.61.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.38. EPS for the following year is $1.48, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.65 and $1.26.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.9M to a low estimate of $20M. As of the current estimate, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s year-ago sales were $21.25M, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $99.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $87.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $93.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.55M, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $108.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $117M and the low estimate is $96.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.