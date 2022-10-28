It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Blackstone Inc. (BX) stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) closed the day trading at $93.45 up 0.77% from the previous closing price of $92.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4317523 shares were traded. BX stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.68.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BX, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.50.

On October 11, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $102.

On August 31, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $120.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on August 31, 2022, with a $120 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 25 when Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 15,000 shares for $33.04 per share. The transaction valued at 495,602 led to the insider holds 168,846 shares of the business.

Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 45,000 shares of BX for $1,488,208 on Oct 24. The 10% Owner now owns 183,846 shares after completing the transaction at $33.07 per share. On Oct 21, another insider, Blackstone Holdings III L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 47,000 shares for $33.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,551,056 and left with 228,846 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Blackstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BX has reached a high of $149.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $79.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 91.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BX traded about 3.94M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BX traded about 4.66M shares per day. A total of 707.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 703.51M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.61M with a Short Ratio of 5.09, compared to 15.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Dividends & Splits

BX’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.83, up from 2.69 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.69.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.17 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.5 and $4.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.21. EPS for the following year is $5.82, with 14 analysts recommending between $6.8 and $4.44.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $2.43B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.6B to a low estimate of $2.32B. As of the current estimate, Blackstone Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.18B, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.01B, a decrease of -32.60% less than the figure of $11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.76B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.66B, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.53B and the low estimate is $11.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.