It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) stock

The closing price of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) was $4.34 for the day, down -2.03% from the previous closing price of $4.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 935718 shares were traded. HIMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HIMS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on October 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $6 from $8 previously.

On September 07, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.

On July 15, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $4.SVB Leerink initiated its Underperform rating on July 15, 2022, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when Boughton Soleil sold 5,545 shares for $4.44 per share. The transaction valued at 24,620 led to the insider holds 330,271 shares of the business.

Boughton Soleil sold 4,785 shares of HIMS for $21,198 on Oct 17. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 335,816 shares after completing the transaction at $4.43 per share. On Oct 14, another insider, Boughton Soleil, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 22,003 shares for $5.04 each. As a result, the insider received 110,895 and left with 340,601 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIMS has reached a high of $9.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.5520, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0312.

Shares Statistics:

HIMS traded an average of 1.57M shares per day over the past three months and 1.63M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 203.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.21M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HIMS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.31M with a Short Ratio of 8.89, compared to 9.28M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.97% and a Short% of Float of 10.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $434.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $415.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $422.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $271.88M, up 55.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $527.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $564.55M and the low estimate is $499.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.