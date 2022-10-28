It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) stock

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) closed the day trading at $246.65 up 2.36% from the previous closing price of $240.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 904394 shares were traded. ROK stock price reached its highest trading level at $248.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $242.92.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ROK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $378.

On December 17, 2021, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $345.Mizuho initiated its Neutral rating on December 17, 2021, with a $345 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Nardecchia Christopher sold 428 shares for $226.38 per share. The transaction valued at 96,891 led to the insider holds 7,809 shares of the business.

MILLER JOHN M sold 1,200 shares of ROK for $303,717 on Jul 29. The VP and Chief IP Counsel now owns 4,508 shares after completing the transaction at $253.10 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Perducat Cyril, who serves as the SVP, Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 664 shares for $217.75 each. As a result, the insider received 144,583 and left with 1,576 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rockwell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROK has reached a high of $354.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $190.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 235.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 243.97.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ROK traded about 731.36K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ROK traded about 625.94k shares per day. A total of 116.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.25M. Insiders hold about 0.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ROK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.07M with a Short Ratio of 2.89, compared to 2.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.64% and a Short% of Float of 2.65%.

Dividends & Splits

ROK’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.48, up from 4.18 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.86. The current Payout Ratio is 76.70% for ROK, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 13, 1987 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.37 and a low estimate of $2.53, while EPS last year was $2.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.47, with high estimates of $2.66 and low estimates of $2.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.03 and $8.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.28. EPS for the following year is $10.91, with 26 analysts recommending between $12.25 and $9.6.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $2.12B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.19B to a low estimate of $2.01B. As of the current estimate, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.81B, an estimated increase of 17.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7B, up 11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.66B and the low estimate is $8.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.