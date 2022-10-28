JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) was $47.85 for the day, up 2.84% from the previous closing price of $46.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 715290 shares were traded. JKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.42.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JKS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, HSBC Securities on September 29, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $76.

On September 28, 2022, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $76.

CIBC Upgraded its Neutral to Sector Outperform on December 02, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $66.10.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JKS has reached a high of $76.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.27.

Shares Statistics:

JKS traded an average of 1.10M shares per day over the past three months and 1.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.45M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.80% stake in the company. Shares short for JKS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.23, compared to 2.95M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.02 and $0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.65. EPS for the following year is $3.98, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.19 and $1.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.41B, up 54.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.88B and the low estimate is $9.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.