NOW (ServiceNow Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) closed at $415.67 in the last session, up 13.44% from day before closing price of $366.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+49.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5622572 shares were traded. NOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $427.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $408.61.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NOW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on October 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $460.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when LUDDY FREDERIC B sold 6,600 shares for $385.46 per share. The transaction valued at 2,544,047 led to the insider holds 31,800 shares of the business.

ELMER RUSSELL S sold 2,666 shares of NOW for $1,127,185 on Sep 19. The General Counsel now owns 6,627 shares after completing the transaction at $422.80 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, LUDDY FREDERIC B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,600 shares for $423.90 each. As a result, the insider received 2,797,732 and left with 32,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ServiceNow’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 458.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 45.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 17.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOW has reached a high of $707.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $337.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 410.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 480.89.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NOW traded on average about 1.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.54M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 202.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.33M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NOW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4M with a Short Ratio of 1.99, compared to 4.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.99% and a Short% of Float of 2.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 27 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.92 and a low estimate of $1.77, while EPS last year was $1.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.09, with high estimates of $2.2 and low estimates of $2.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.45 and $7.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.3. EPS for the following year is $9.2, with 31 analysts recommending between $10.05 and $8.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.9B, up 24.10% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.49B and the low estimate is $8.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.