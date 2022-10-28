OSK (Oshkosh Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) closed at $85.25 up 0.28% from its previous closing price of $85.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 764927 shares were traded. OSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $87.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.01.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Oshkosh Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 13, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $103 to $92.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on April 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $92.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Hawkins Thomas P sold 3,500 shares for $112.47 per share. The transaction valued at 393,645 led to the insider holds 4,280 shares of the business.

Bryant John J sold 4,460 shares of OSK for $520,445 on Nov 24. The EVP and Pres, Defense Segment now owns 16,423 shares after completing the transaction at $116.69 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Oshkosh’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSK has reached a high of $125.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.60.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OSK has traded an average of 486.99K shares per day and 453.24k over the past ten days. A total of 65.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.94M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OSK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.92M with a Short Ratio of 2.80, compared to 1.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.92% and a Short% of Float of 2.93%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OSK is 1.48, from 1.26 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.33. The current Payout Ratio is 80.80% for OSK, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 28, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.85 and a low estimate of $1.89, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.98, with high estimates of $2.45 and low estimates of $1.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.74 and $4.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.36. EPS for the following year is $7.84, with 18 analysts recommending between $9.97 and $4.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.22B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.4B to a low estimate of $2.09B. As of the current estimate, Oshkosh Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.06B, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.01B, an increase of 12.30% over than the figure of $7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.88B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.95B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.52B and the low estimate is $7.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.