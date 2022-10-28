PCGU (PG&E Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCGU) closed at $138.09 up 1.13% from its previous closing price of $136.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 520068 shares were traded. PCGU stock price reached its highest trading level at $139.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $136.63.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PG&E Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when PG&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares for $13.65 per share. The transaction valued at 477,750,000 led to the insider holds 342,743,590 shares of the business.

Poppe Patricia K sold 83,330 shares of PCGU for $1,083,290 on Sep 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 704,187 shares after completing the transaction at $13.00 per share. On Apr 14, another insider, PG&E Fire Victim Trust, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 60,000,000 shares for $12.04 each. As a result, the insider received 722,400,000 and left with 377,743,590 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCGU has reached a high of $137.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $93.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 121.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.30.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PCGU has traded an average of 85.32K shares per day and 118.58k over the past ten days. A total of 16.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.00M. Shares short for PCGU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 20.68k with a Short Ratio of 0.11, compared to 2.16k on Jun 14, 2022.